Milwaukee shooting, 19th and Keefe, shots fire into vehicle
MILWAUKEE - An 18-year-old was shot and wounded in Milwaukee Thursday, Jan. 4. It happened near 19th and Keefe around 3:11 a.m.
Police say the suspect fired shots into a vehicle, striking the victim.
The victim, an 18-year-old, arrived at the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.