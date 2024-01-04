Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee shooting, 19th and Keefe, shots fire into vehicle

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
police lights article

police lights (FOX 9)

MILWAUKEE - An 18-year-old was shot and wounded in Milwaukee Thursday, Jan. 4. It happened near 19th and Keefe around 3:11 a.m. 

Police say the suspect fired shots into a vehicle, striking the victim. 

The victim, an 18-year-old, arrived at the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. 

No arrests have been made. 

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.