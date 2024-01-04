Milwaukee shooting, 19th and Keefe, shots fire into vehicle

article

An 18-year-old was shot and wounded in Milwaukee Thursday, Jan. 4. It happened near 19th and Keefe around 3:11 a.m.

Police say the suspect fired shots into a vehicle, striking the victim.

The victim, an 18-year-old, arrived at the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.