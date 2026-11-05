Milwaukee shooting, 16-year-old injured near Appleton and Birch

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The Brief A 16-year-old was shot and injured on Thursday afternoon, Nov. 5. The shooting happened near Appleton and Birch. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call MPD.



A teenager was injured in a shooting in Milwaukee on Thursday afternoon, Nov. 5.

Shooting details

What To Know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at 3 p.m. a 16-year-old was shot in the area of Appleton and Birch, near Timmerman Airport.

The shooting victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

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The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation and the Milwaukee Police Department is currently looking for the person or persons responsible.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.