15th and Manitoba shooting, Milwaukee man wounded
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and wounded on the city's south side Saturday evening, Nov. 12.
Police said the 24-year-old victim was shot near 15th and Manitoba just before 7 p.m. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.