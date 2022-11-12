Expand / Collapse search

15th and Manitoba shooting, Milwaukee man wounded

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Milwaukee Police Department (MPD)

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and wounded on the city's south side Saturday evening, Nov. 12.

Police said the 24-year-old victim was shot near 15th and Manitoba just before 7 p.m. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.


 