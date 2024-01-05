Milwaukee shooting, 13th and Lincoln; police seek shooter

article

Milwaukee police say a 39-year-old person was shot near 13th and Lincoln on the city's south side early Friday, Jan. 5.

The shooting is the result of an argument that unfolded around 3:15 a.m. Friday, officials said. The victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police are seeking an unknown shooter.

Shooting investigation at 13th and Lincoln, Milwaukee

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Shooting investigation at 13th and Lincoln, Milwaukee

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.