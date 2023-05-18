Milwaukee shooting; 12-year-old boy wounded near 24th and Auer

article

A 12-year-old boy was injured in a shooting Wednesday, May 17 near 24th Place and Auer Avenue in Milwaukee. It happened around 10:50 p.m.

The boy was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips/ or P3 Tips.