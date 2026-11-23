The Brief Prosecutors charged registered sex offender Terrell Harris with new sex crimes inside the Milwaukee County Jail. Guards found a 17-year-old inside Harris' jail cell on Oct. 29. Prosecutors also charged Breanna Davis in an alleged scheme to sexually exploit the teen.



Prosecutors charged registered sex offender Terrell Harris with new sex crimes inside the Milwaukee County Jail – involving a 17-year-old.

Sex crimes inside jail

In court:

The new charges against Harris, 27, are for soliciting a child for prostitution, sexual extortion and sexual exploitation of a child, all of which prosecutors say happened inside the Milwaukee County Jail.

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What we know:

A criminal complaint said guards found a 17-year-old inside Harris' cell on Oct. 29. The two had cells next to each other, and the complaint said surveillance video showed both of them went into Harris' cell on Oct. 16, Oct. 18 and Oct. 29.

Terrell Harris

Detectives said the 17-year-old was taken to Children’s Wisconsin, and they said the teen reported being offered money for sexual acts. The complaint said the teen originally said no, but agreed to the money to pay his cash bond.

What we don't know:

How could a convicted sex offender get near a teen in jail? FOX6 News asked the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office but did not hear back by the deadline for this story.

Woman charged

Dig deeper:

Milwaukee County prosecutors also charged a second person in a scheme to sexually exploit the 17-year-old. They said the teen released his cellphone to a second defendant – Breanna Davis – who the complaint said is the mother of Harris' child.

Prosecutors alleged Davis found pornography of the teen on the phone and showed it to Harris during a video call. The complaint said the jail tablet program listed Davis as a contact for both the teen and Harris.

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Criminal history

The backstory:

Harris is in jail because he is already accused of sexual assault and false imprisonment. In that, filed in February, prosecutors said Harris contacted a victim over Facebook to make music content together. At Harris' home, they said Harris pulled out a gun and threatened to kill the victim if he tried to leave or tried to go to school the next day. Prosecutors said Harris then sexually assaulted the victim, filmed it and posted it on Instagram.

Back in 2019, Harris was convicted of sexual exploitation of a child, and the judge sentenced him to four years of probation. In that case, prosecutors said Harris blackmailed a 17-year-old to perform sex acts in a Milwaukee police station bathroom. Harris was also convicted of reckless driving causing great bodily harm.

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s Jason Calvi and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.