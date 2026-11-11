The Brief Cephus Johnson, 32, rejected a plea deal recommending 30 years in prison during a Wednesday hearing and was removed from court after hurling expletives and stating he "should have killed" one of the victims. Johnson faces four felony sexual assault charges stemming from two separate attacks on women in Milwaukee on April 8 and 9, 2026, at a bus stop and inside a Milwaukee Intermodal Station restroom. Following the rejected plea and courtroom outburst, prosecutors requested the case be put back on the trial calendar, with Johnson scheduled to return to court next month.



Prosecutors are requesting a trial be put back on for a man charged with sexually assaulting two women earlier this year, after he rejected a plea deal of decades in prison and had to be removed from court.

Cephus Johnson is charged with second-degree attempted sexual assault, and three counts of second-degree sexual assault, related to the attack of two women over several hours in April.

Plea deal rejected

What To Know:

Johnson, 32, was in court Wednesday to enter an anticipated guilty plea in the case. Prosecutors recommended, in exchange for a guilty plea on the attempted sexual assault and one of the three sexual assault counts, a sentence of 30 years in prison, and 15 years on extended supervision.

Cephus Johnson

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"That’s not a good deal," Johnson told Judge Michelle Havas, when asked if he intended to plead guilty.

"What the state said was 30 in, 15 out," Havas replied.

"Do you understand what I said, that’s not a good deal," interjected Johnson. "I don’t care about 30 and 15, that’s 30 and 30 to me."

The back and forth went on as Havas – who was holding the plea hearing for Judge Joseph Wall, who is in trial – told Johnson she would set a new date before Wall, as prosecutors asked the case be set for trial.

Cephus Johnson

Removed from the courtroom

What they're saying:

"I ain’t taking nothing to trial, I want a good plea deal. That’s not a deal. You do 30 in, I did two charges," said Johnson, as his attorney, Michael Fuentes, moved the microphone away from Johnson. "I should have killed the b----. Lucky I ain’t have no weapon, and I can say what the f--- I want."

Less than a minute later, Johnson was removed from court, and continued to hurl expletives at Havas and Assistant District Attorney Ken Olstinski.

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April attacks

The backstory:

Prosecutors say Johnson targeted two women on April 8 and 9, 2026; first attacking a woman after she left a bar late at night and walked to a bus stop near 5th and Wisconsin, trying to pull the woman’s clothes off until a Good Samaritan stepped in.

About six hours later, prosecutors say Johnson attacked a woman at the Milwaukee Intermodal Station. The woman told police she was in the restroom when Johnson climbed into the stall and began sexually assaulting her.

Scene at the Milwaukee Intermodal Station

Security guards heard the woman’s screams and ran into the restroom where one guard fired a gun at Johnson. He was later arrested.

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In an interview, court filings say Johnson told police "if released he would kill women."

After he was charged this spring, Johnson refused to appear in court for his preliminary hearing. Court records show a competency exam was ordered and found Johnson competent to proceed in the case.

He’s due back in court next month.