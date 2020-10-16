Milwaukee sees significant rise in COVID-19 positivity

The Milwaukee Health Department (MHD) released on Friday, Oct. 16 its update on Phase 4.1 of the public health and safety order called "Moving Milwaukee Forward" related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Friday marked the 11th week of Phase 4.1. Officials said in a news release that there was a "statistically significant" positive trend and the city moved into the RED for cases and testing.

The slope of linear regression is 0.27 with a P-value of 0.009 and an increased positivity rate, which is now 10.2% -- up from 7.7% last week and 8% the week before.

Officials said they will hold in phase 4.1 to make sure that the city is on the right track. They will reassess the progress next week, Oct. 23.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

MHD will continue to monitor the situation and determine if additional protective measures are necessary to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

The City of Milwaukee's key indicators for Moving Milwaukee Forward Safely have been updated as they are every Thursday and are available online at milwaukee.gov/coronavirus.