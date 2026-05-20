Milwaukee school bus crashes into apartment building; driver hurt

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The Brief A school bus veered across lanes and crashed into an apartment building near Teutonia and Bobolink in Milwaukee on Tuesday, May 19. The 57-year-old bus driver was hospitalized with injuries. None of the eight passengers on the bus or any residents in the affected apartment reported injuries.



Milwaukee police say a school bus crashed into an apartment building near Teutonia and Bobolink on Tuesday evening, May 19.

School bus crash

What we know:

Officials say the wreck happened around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday.

School bus crashes into building near Teutonia and Bobolink, Milwaukee

The school bus was traveling southbound, went over the median and the northbound traffic lane and continued eastbound through a yard and struck an apartment building.

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The 57-year-old driver of the bus was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries.

There were eight passengers on the bus. None reported any injuries.

School bus crashes into building near Teutonia and Bobolink, Milwaukee

Nobody in the apartment that got hit reported injuries.