Milwaukee school bus crashes into apartment building; driver hurt
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say a school bus crashed into an apartment building near Teutonia and Bobolink on Tuesday evening, May 19.
School bus crash
What we know:
Officials say the wreck happened around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday.
School bus crashes into building near Teutonia and Bobolink, Milwaukee
The school bus was traveling southbound, went over the median and the northbound traffic lane and continued eastbound through a yard and struck an apartment building.
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The 57-year-old driver of the bus was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries.
There were eight passengers on the bus. None reported any injuries.
School bus crashes into building near Teutonia and Bobolink, Milwaukee
Nobody in the apartment that got hit reported injuries.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.