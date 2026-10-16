The Brief Prosecutors accuse a 13-year-old in a Milwaukee school beating of another child. The 8-year-old victim had to be taken to a hospital. Milwaukee Public Schools said it is working with the Milwaukee Police Department.



A 13-year-old boy appeared in juvenile court Friday after Milwaukee police said he beat and seriously injured another child at school the previous day.

Metcalfe School

What we know:

It happened at Ralph H. Metcalfe School, near 33rd and North, at around noon Thursday, Oct. 15. The 8-year-old victim was taken to a hospital, and the 13-year-old was arrested.

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Prosecutors charged the 13-year-old boy with three counts of felony substantial battery and one count of felony child abuse. They said he beat up the victim as the younger child walked into an empty classroom to eat lunch at the K-8 school.

Metcalfe School, Milwaukee

What we don't know:

Police are investigating that incident as battery, but an initial statement from Milwaukee Public Schools said the victim "needed medical assistance after hitting their head on a door frame while trying to enter a classroom and being stopped by another student."

FOX6 News reached out to MPS for clarification Friday. In a new statement, the school district said: "We are working with Milwaukee Police, and as we shared, we are investigating and will take appropriate disciplinary action."

Ralph H. Metcalfe School statement

What they're saying:

MPS shared the following letter, which was sent to Metcalfe School families and staff after the incident on Thursday:

Dear Metcalfe Families and Staff,

As a valued member of our school community, we want you to know about a situation that took place at our school.

Today, a student needed medical assistance after hitting their head on a door frame while trying to enter a classroom and being stopped by another student. We immediately called paramedics, who arrived to care for the student. We cannot provide information about the student’s condition due to federal privacy laws.

We are investigating this incident and will take appropriate disciplinary action following the MPS Student Code of Conduct, which can be found inside the Parent/Student Handbook on Rights, Responsibilities, and Discipline. Due to federal privacy laws, we cannot share details about disciplinary actions taken.

We understand this situation may have been upsetting to nearby students. If your child needs assistance after this event, please contact the school office at (414) 874-3600 to speak with the school counselor, nurse, psychologist, or social worker.

Thank you for your continued support of our school.