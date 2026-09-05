Milwaukee Saturday shootings; 2 wounded

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The Brief Two people were wounded in two separate shootings in Milwaukee on Saturday. A 44-year-old was wounded near 50th and Hampton. A 28-year-old was wounded near 58th and Vienna.



Two people were wounded in two separate shootings in Milwaukee on Saturday, Sept. 5.

50th and Hampton

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened near 50th and Hampton at around 9:50 a.m.

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A 44-year-old was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are searching for a known suspect.

58th and Vienna

Milwaukee police responded to the shooting scene at around 12:20 p.m.

A 28-year-old was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

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Police are searching for unknown suspects.

What you can do:

Both shootings are still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360; or to contact Crime Stoppers, call 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.