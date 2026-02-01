Milwaukee salt shortage; DNR urges residents to use less amid winter demand

The Brief Milwaukee-area salt suppliers say inventories are running low as demand spikes. The Wisconsin DNR is encouraging residents to reduce salt use to protect waterways. Officials say careful measuring can improve safety while limiting environmental damage.



Local businesses say road salt supplies are running low in Milwaukee, prompting the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources to urge residents and contractors to think carefully about how much salt they use.

What we know:

Brad Davis, owner of Premier Landscape Products, said demand has surged as inventories lag following two relatively slow winters that limited stockpiling. His Milwaukee-based, veteran-owned company sells salt and provides commercial snow removal services.

"It’s been crazy. We’re one of the only distributers here in the Milwaukee area," said Davis. "It’s insane."

He said constant phone calls and inquiries have become the norm as customers search for salt.

Premier Landscape Products has salt available at a time when supplies are tight across the region, Davis said, though getting it has become more complicated.

What they're saying:

"We’re trying to keep prices down. Here at port – we had a large allotment – then it went to Illinois, we had an allotment there that closed," Davis said. "And now it’s coming straight from the mine – 10 hours away."

Davis said storms across the country have contributed to the shortage, with municipalities receiving priority access to salt supplies.

"We had some really intense ice storms and major storms that went through the heartland of our country that they are just not prepared," said Davis.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources said the shortage is a good reminder to evaluate how much salt is being used and to consider ways to reduce usage to protect waterways.

"If you use less, you’re still going to allow people to be safe and protect the environment at the same time," said Shannon Haydin, stormwater section manager for the Wisconsin DNR.

Haydin said excess salt use sends chloride into lakes, groundwater and streams, where it can become toxic to aquatic life.

"We do have streams in southeastern Wisconsin that are as salty as the ocean," said Haydin.

Dig deeper:

The DNR said it is not opposed to salt use altogether, noting it plays an important role in ice management and public safety, but officials hope people will think twice before using too much.

"You can reuse it and it’ll save you money and help save the environment," said Haydin.

The DNR recommends measuring salt carefully, saying an 8-ounce coffee mug should be enough to salt about 10 sidewalk squares.