Milwaukee safe summer sites for youth; leaders announce investment
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee leaders are gathering Tuesday, June 16, at James Madison Academic Campus to announce a $1.5 million investment in summer youth programming.
Dig deeper:
It's called "Safe Summer Sites Milwaukee" and organizers say it's focus is on safety and prevention.
This coordinated initiative is dedicated to establishing safe, structured, and youth-centered spaces across the city throughout the summer months.
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This effort gives youth ages 12 to 20 a safe place to go Monday through Saturday from 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Participants will have access to positive activities, free food, trusted mentors, and family resources.
Mayor Johnson
Milwaukee County Department of Health and Human Services, the City of Milwaukee, Children’s Wisconsin, the Medical College of Wisconsin, Milwaukee Public Schools, and community partners will outline a coordinated summer safety and prevention investment at 10 a.m. on Tuesday.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by Milwaukee Public Schools.