Milwaukee safe summer sites for youth; leaders announce investment

The Brief Milwaukee leaders are meeting at James Madison Academic Campus to announce "Safe Summer Sites Milwaukee." It's a city-wide initiative creating safe, structured spaces for youth this summer. This effort gives youth ages 12 to 20 a safe place to go Monday through Saturday from 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.



Milwaukee leaders are gathering Tuesday, June 16, at James Madison Academic Campus to announce a $1.5 million investment in summer youth programming.

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It's called "Safe Summer Sites Milwaukee" and organizers say it's focus is on safety and prevention.

This coordinated initiative is dedicated to establishing safe, structured, and youth-centered spaces across the city throughout the summer months.

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This effort gives youth ages 12 to 20 a safe place to go Monday through Saturday from 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Participants will have access to positive activities, free food, trusted mentors, and family resources.

Mayor Johnson

Milwaukee County Department of Health and Human Services, the City of Milwaukee, Children’s Wisconsin, the Medical College of Wisconsin, Milwaukee Public Schools, and community partners will outline a coordinated summer safety and prevention investment at 10 a.m. on Tuesday.