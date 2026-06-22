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Milwaukee rollover crash near Brady and Holton

By
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Milwaukee
Published June 22, 2026 5:52 AM CDT
Published June 22, 2026 5:52 AM CDT
article

Brady and Holton, Milwaukee

The Brief

    • Milwaukee police are investigating a rollover crash near Holton and Brady.
    • The crash happened early on Monday morning, June 22. 
    • This is a developing story. 

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police responded to the scene of a crash near Holton and Brady early Monday morning, June 22. 

According to Milwaukee police, officers were called out to the area around 1:30 a.m. for a rollover crash. The driver is okay. 

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No additional details are available at this time – including the cause of the crash. 

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department. 

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