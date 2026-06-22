Milwaukee rollover crash near Brady and Holton
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MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police responded to the scene of a crash near Holton and Brady early Monday morning, June 22.
According to Milwaukee police, officers were called out to the area around 1:30 a.m. for a rollover crash. The driver is okay.
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No additional details are available at this time – including the cause of the crash.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.