Milwaukee rollover crash near Brady and Holton

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The Brief Milwaukee police are investigating a rollover crash near Holton and Brady. The crash happened early on Monday morning, June 22. This is a developing story.



Milwaukee police responded to the scene of a crash near Holton and Brady early Monday morning, June 22.

According to Milwaukee police, officers were called out to the area around 1:30 a.m. for a rollover crash. The driver is okay.

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No additional details are available at this time – including the cause of the crash.