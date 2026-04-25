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The Brief Milwaukee Riverkeeper's 31st annual spring cleanup brought Earth Week to a close. The mission is to help keep the Milwaukee, Menominee and Kinnickinnic rivers clean. The Guiness World Records book said Saturday's event set a new record.



Milwaukee Riverkeeper's 31st annual spring cleanup brought Earth Week to a close, and set a Guinness world record in the process.

By the numbers:

More than 2,000 volunteers collected more than 100,000 pounds of waste from across 120 locations on Saturday. Those numbers, organizers said, illustrate the mission to help keep the Milwaukee, Menominee and Kinnickinnic rivers clean.

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The annual spring cleanup was already recognized as one of the region's largest volunteer efforts aimed at addressing river pollution. But now?

The Guinness World Records book recognized this year's Milwaukee Riverkeeper spring cleanup as having the most participants in a multi-river cleanup. The final number came to 2,082 participants, topping the previous mark of 1,795.

Milwaukee Riverkeeper's 31st annual spring cleanup

What they're saying:

Organizers hope the record-setting feat will help encourage more people to take care of the environment.

"We pull out a lot of plastic, but we also pull out grocery carts and mattresses and bikes," said Jennifer Bolger Breceda, Milwaukee Riverkeeper executive director.

After the work was put in, the public showed up for the 15th annual Rock the Green at the Harley-Davidson Musuem. It's a zero-waste sustainability festival that features a variety of games and activities. The big state is powered by bikes.

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