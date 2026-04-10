Effort to rename Cesar Chavez Drive gets Milwaukee committee's OK

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The Brief Milwaukee leaders moved forward with a plan to rename Cesar Chavez Drive. A New York Times report claimed the late labor leader committed sexual abuse. In 1996, Milwaukee renamed a stretch of 16th Street after Chavez.



A Milwaukee Common Council committee on Thursday approved moving forward with a plan to rename Cesar Chavez Drive on the city's south side.

Abuse allegations

The backstory:

In March, a New York Times report claimed Chavez sexually abused two girls. The late civil rights and labor leader co-founded the United Farm Workers with Dolores Huerta, who also reported abuse by Chavez.

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Milwaukee Ald. JoCasta Zamarripa announced the cancellation of the city's Cesar Chavez Day celebration in response to the allegations. She said there would be a broader community discussion about renaming Cesar Chavez Drive.

In 1996, Milwaukee leaders unanimously agreed to name a stretch of 16th Street on the city's south side after Chavez.

Street name change

What they're saying:

Zamarripa and Common Council President José Pérez sponsored an ordinance to change Chavez Drive, which runs from Pierce Street to Mitchell Street, back to 16th Street "for now."

The Common Council's Public Works Committee on Thursday approved sending the ordinance to the full Common Council for a vote.

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What's next:

Activists and city officials argue renaming the street is necessary to support survivors, shifting the focus from Chavez to the broader labor movement he once led. One name floated around was Dolores Huerta; a mural in her honor, completed in 2021, can be found along the street in question.

Zamarripa said during Thursday's meeting she hopes "we don't just leave it South 16th Street, that we pick something culturally appropriate to reflect our community."

The full Milwaukee Common Council would need to vote, and Mayor Cavalier Johnson would need to approve, a change to the street's name.