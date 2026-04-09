Renaming Cesar Chavez Drive; Milwaukee leaders to discuss Thursday

The Brief Milwaukee leaders will be discussing the renaming of Cesar Chavez Drive on Thursday. It comes following allegations of sexual abuse against the late labor leader. Milwaukee Common Council President Jose Perez is the main sponsor of the proposal.



Following sexual abuse allegations, Milwaukee leaders are moving to rename Cesar E. Chavez Drive back to S. 16th Street to aid community healing.

Renaming of Cesar Chavez Drive

What we know:

Milwaukee Common Council President Jose Perez is the main sponsor of the proposal to rename the street. He will be presenting this at the Department of Public Works meeting on Thursday.

Activists and city officials argue the move is necessary to support survivors, shifting the focus from Chavez to the broader farmworker movement he once led.

"I'll be making your presentation on sponsoring the file. I'm assuming, and hopefully, it will move forward through council and will change the street name," said Milwaukee Common Council President Jose Perez.

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The fallout follows a New York Times report detailing the allegations, prompting reaction across Latino communities in Milwaukee and beyond. Local community members say the news has been sad and shocking.

Milwaukee formally named the road, what was south 16th Street, to Cesar Chavez Drive in 1996.