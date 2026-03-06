Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee Recreation's Bike Bazaar set for Saturday, March 14

Published  March 6, 2026 11:07am CST
The Brief

    • Milwaukee Recreation's Bike Bazaar takes place on Saturday, March 14 at Riverside University High School.
    • Attendees can purchase new and used bikes, parts, and accessories.
    • Ticket proceeds directly benefit the Milwaukee Recreation Mountain Bike Team.

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Recreation's Bike Bazaar returns to Riverside University High School Community Center (1615 E. Locust Street) on Saturday, March 14. The bazaar will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. that Saturday. 

Bike Bazaar information

What we know:

New and used bikes, parts, and accessories will be on sale from a variety of vendors. Arts and crafts vendors will also be on site to sell products.

Proceeds from ticket sales will directly benefit the Milwaukee Recreation Mountain Bike Team.

Buy tickets

By the numbers:

Advance tickets are available for purchase online at mkerec.net/bike

Tickets are $6 for ages 13 & up; $4 for students with MPS or college IDs. Children 12 and under are admitted free. VIP early admission at 9 a.m. is $10.

The Source: Information in this post was provided by MKE Rec. 

