Milwaukee Recreation's Bike Bazaar set for Saturday, March 14
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Recreation's Bike Bazaar returns to Riverside University High School Community Center (1615 E. Locust Street) on Saturday, March 14. The bazaar will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. that Saturday.
Bike Bazaar information
What we know:
New and used bikes, parts, and accessories will be on sale from a variety of vendors. Arts and crafts vendors will also be on site to sell products.
Proceeds from ticket sales will directly benefit the Milwaukee Recreation Mountain Bike Team.
Buy tickets
By the numbers:
Advance tickets are available for purchase online at mkerec.net/bike.
Tickets are $6 for ages 13 & up; $4 for students with MPS or college IDs. Children 12 and under are admitted free. VIP early admission at 9 a.m. is $10.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by MKE Rec.