New Milwaukee policy allows towing reckless drivers on first offense

The Brief Milwaukee police can now tow vehicles tied to reckless driving on a first offense under a new city ordinance. Police say 31 vehicles have been towed since late November, following the policy change. A landlord affected by a reckless driving crash says she hopes the ordinance prevents repeat behavior.



One strike could now be enough for a vehicle to be towed under a new Milwaukee ordinance aimed at cracking down on reckless driving.

What we know:

Earlier this week, the Milwaukee Police Department released new numbers showing how many vehicles have been towed since the ordinance took effect, but for some victims of reckless driving, the damage was already done long before the change.

It has been about six months since a police chase that started in Milwaukee ended in a crash in Glendale near Green Bay Road and Mill Road.

"So many crashes. Daily, weekly, and it’s horrible," said Lisa Robbins.

Police said the reckless driver crashed into two homes and then ran from the scene. Three people were arrested in connection with the incident in August.

"It affected me, you know, financially," said Robbins.

Robbins is the landlord of one of the properties damaged in the crash. She said the garage was destroyed and repairs have only recently been completed.

"Over $25–30,000. And then I only had like $20,000 in the insurance," said Robbins.

Big picture view:

In November, Milwaukee city leaders passed an ordinance allowing police to tow vehicles tied to reckless driving on a first offense, regardless of who owns the car. Previously, police could only tow a vehicle if the reckless driver was the owner and had a prior reckless driving conviction.

Mayor Cavalier Johnson said the ordinance is designed to keep dangerous drivers off the road.

"31 vehicles taken off the street; people who don’t have those cars to use as weapons against our fellow citizens," said Johnson.

MPD said officers have towed 31 vehicles since Nov. 21.

"I just hope they don’t get the cars back and then just continue doing the same thing," said Robbins.

Robbins said she hopes the ordinance will lead to lasting change.

"I hope they stand true to it," she said.

Under the ordinance, if a vehicle is stolen and later towed, police are required to attempt to contact the owner. Stolen vehicle owners will not have to pay towing fees to recover their cars.