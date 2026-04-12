Milwaukee rally calls for release of Islamic Society leader detained by ICE

The Brief More than 100 people rallied in Milwaukee calling for Salah Sarsour’s release on Sunday. Sarsour has been detained since March 30 at an Indiana facility. Supporters dispute the Department of Homeland Security's allegations as legal efforts continue.



Supporters rallied in Milwaukee calling for the release of Salah Sarsour, the president of the Islamic Society of Milwaukee, nearly two weeks after federal immigration agents detained him.

What we know:

More than 100 people gathered Sunday, April 12, along North Lincoln Memorial Drive, demanding Sarsour’s release. Supporters say he has lived in Milwaukee for more than 30 years and has been a legal U.S. resident since the early 1990s.

Immigration agents arrested Sarsour on March 30. He is currently being held at a detention center in Indiana.

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"He's not a threat to the United States," said Othman Atta, with the Islamic Society of Milwaukee.

Supporters described Sarsour as a community leader and called him a political prisoner.

What they're saying:

"He is someone who is being oppressed because he spoke truth to power," said Munjed Ahmad, a friend of Sarsour.

"Not only was my father kidnapped by ICE, but it feels like our American values were taken with him," said Adel Sarsour, Salah Sarsour’s son.

Milwaukee’s mayor, members of the Common Council and state leaders have also spoken out in support of Sarsour.

The Department of Homeland Security previously defended the arrest, calling Sarsour a "criminal" who is "suspected of funding terror organizations and lying on immigration forms."

Federal officials say Sarsour threw a Molotov cocktail at homes of Israeli armed forces before coming to the United States. The Islamic Society of Milwaukee disputes those claims.

"The accusations against him don't relate to what happened here in the United States," Atta said.

During the rally, Sarsour addressed supporters by phone.

"I am not breakable," said Salah Sarsour. "Maybe they held or arrested the body, but my soul, my heart, my strong belief - today with you in Milwaukee."

Dig deeper:

The Department of Homeland Security says Sarsour will remain in ICE custody pending removal proceedings.

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"I will continue until my last breath to free Salah Sarsour," Ahmad said.

The Islamic Society of Milwaukee says only a federal court can order Sarsour’s release. The group says Sarsour’s legal team is exploring that option.

Officials say Sarsour’s immigration court date originally scheduled for Monday was removed for procedural reasons. A new date has not been announced.

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