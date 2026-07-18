Milwaukee pursuit; 4 kids in vehicle, 1 in custody

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The Brief One person is in custody after a chase ended near Teutonia and Center with successful stop sticks. Four kids were in the backseat. There were no injuries. The vehicle was wanted by Milwaukee police in a shooting investigation.



One person is in custody after a pursuit ended with stop sticks near Teutonia and Center on Friday evening, July 17. The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said four kids were in the backseat of the car.

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office, at around 7:35 p.m., deputies initiated a pursuit near Richards and Meinecke. The vehicle was wanted in a shooting investigation by the Milwaukee Police Department.

Milwaukee police successfully laid stop sticks, ending the chase. Once the car stopped, officers saw there were four kids in the backseat.

The driver was taken into custody. No one was injured.

MCSO was assisted by the Milwaukee Police Department and the Milwaukee Fire Department.