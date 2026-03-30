Milwaukee Public Museum diorama-RAMA; celebration through April 17
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Public Museum (MPM) peeled back the curtain on Monday, March 30, on its world-famous dioramas – with diorama-RAMA. It is all for the second of five exhibit celebrations in 2026 in honor of MPM’s final year open before moving to the Nature & Culture Museum of Wisconsin.
Dioramas on display
What we know:
The month-long tribute is exploring the history, artistry and achievements of iconic scenes. They may also reveal surprising stories and even hidden objects within the displays.
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Diorama-RAMA invites visitors to learn about the artists and techniques behind the making of MPM’s famous scenes. The dioramas will be available to check out through Friday, April 17.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Public Museum.