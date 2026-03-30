Milwaukee Public Museum diorama-RAMA; celebration through April 17

The Brief The Milwaukee Public Museum began a month-long tribute on March 30 to its iconic dioramas as part of its final year before relocation. The event explores the artistry and history of the famous scenes, revealing hidden objects and the techniques used by the original creators. The dioramas will be available to check out through Friday, April 17.



Milwaukee Public Museum (MPM) peeled back the curtain on Monday, March 30, on its world-famous dioramas – with diorama-RAMA. It is all for the second of five exhibit celebrations in 2026 in honor of MPM’s final year open before moving to the Nature & Culture Museum of Wisconsin.

Dioramas on display

What we know:

The month-long tribute is exploring the history, artistry and achievements of iconic scenes. They may also reveal surprising stories and even hidden objects within the displays.

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Diorama-RAMA invites visitors to learn about the artists and techniques behind the making of MPM’s famous scenes. The dioramas will be available to check out through Friday, April 17.

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