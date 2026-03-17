Milwaukee Public Library Play Cart; available at Villard Square Branch

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The Brief The Milwaukee Public Library launched the "Play Cart" at its Villard Square Branch, a first-of-its-kind portable cube that provides a safe, enclosed environment for children ages 2 and under. The cart can be rolled to various locations, allowing caregivers to use library resources while keeping their children nearby. The cart is available for up to three hours per visit and can be requested at the reference desk or reserved online.



Milwaukee Public Library (MPL) introduced on Tuesday, March 17, the Play Cart at its Villard Square Branch. Officials say it is a portable, enclosed play space designed to support caregivers with babies and toddlers while they use library resources.

A news release says the Play Cart is the first of its kind in the Milwaukee Public Library system.

New Play Cart

What we know:

The release says the movable cube provides a safe, engaging environment for children ages 2 and under, allowing caregivers to use library resources or participate in programs without having to step away. The cart can be rolled to computer stations, seating areas, and program spaces throughout the branch.

Funding for the Play Cart

Dig deeper:

The Play Cart pilot is funded through the Friends of the Milwaukee Public Library's Enhanced User Experience Fund.

The initiative reflects Milwaukee Public Library's ongoing commitment to meeting the community where it is and removing barriers that prevent families from fully engaging with library services.

What you can do:

Patrons interested in using the Play Cart may request it at the Villard Square Branch Reference Desk or book it online. Usage is available on a first-come, first-served basis for up to three hours per visit.