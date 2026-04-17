Milwaukee Project Clean & Green; community cleanup program kicks off

The Brief The City of Milwaukee on Friday kicked off an initiative to keep neighborhood streets clean. Project Clean & Green will run from April 20 through June 1, with sanitation crews focusing on one zone each week. Yard waste must be placed in brown paper yard waste bags and set slightly apart from other items for proper composting.



The Department of Public Works (DPW) and Mayor Cavalier Johnson on Friday, April 17 kicked off another year of Project Clean & Green. It's a citywide initiative that promotes neighborhood pride through coordinated community cleanup efforts.

Project Clean & Green

What we know:

According to a news release, Project Clean & Green will run from April 20 through June 1, with sanitation crews focusing on one zone each week.

Each eligible property may dispose of up to six cubic yards of material, all at no cost to residents.

A news release says residents can place unwanted items like furniture, mattresses, and household items at their regular collection point at the curb or in the alley.

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Yard waste

What you can do:

Yard waste must be placed in brown paper yard waste bags and set slightly apart from other items for proper composting.

This service is available to residential properties with one to four dwelling units that receive City of Milwaukee garbage collection. Apartment buildings with five or more units and businesses are not eligible.

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Items not accepted

What we know:

Appliances, electronics, tires, paint, construction debris, and hazardous materials are not accepted.

Residents should use DPW Drop-Off Centers or MMSD household hazardous waste collection sites for those items.

Residents can visit Milwaukee.gov/cleanandgreen to find their collection schedule and learn more.