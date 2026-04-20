Milwaukee Project Clean & Green; community cleanup efforts begin

The Brief Removing debris and assessing flood damage remains the focus following last week's storms. A citywide neighborhood cleanup program will launch just in time today in Milwaukee. The Department of Public Works calls it "Project Clean & Green."



Project Clean & Green, a citywide initiative that promotes neighborhood pride through coordinated community cleanup efforts, launches in Milwaukee on Monday, April 20.

About Project Clean & Green

Dig deeper:

Project Clean & Green will run through June 1, with sanitation crews focusing on one zone each week. On Monday, the initiative kicks off in Zone One – covering Aldermanic Districts 6, 7 and 15.

Each eligible property may dispose of up to six cubic yards of material, all at no cost to residents.

A news release says residents can place unwanted items like furniture, mattresses, and household items at their regular collection point at the curb or in the alley.

Milwaukee Project Clean & Green

Yard waste

What you can do:

Yard waste must be placed in brown paper yard waste bags and set slightly apart from other items for proper composting.

This service is available to residential properties with one to four dwelling units that receive City of Milwaukee garbage collection. Apartment buildings with five or more units and businesses are not eligible.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Items not accepted

What we know:

Appliances, electronics, tires, paint, construction debris, and hazardous materials are not accepted.

Residents should use DPW Drop-Off Centers or MMSD household hazardous waste collection sites for those items.

Milwaukee Project Clean & Green

Residents can visit Milwaukee.gov/cleanandgreen to find their collection schedule and learn more.