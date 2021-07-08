Milwaukee Pride announces 'PridetoberFest'

article

Milwaukee Pride, Inc. – the parent organization of PrideFest – announced Thursday, July 8 that it is officially hosting "PridetoberFest" at the Henry W. Maier Festival Park.

PrideFest, originally scheduled for early June, was canceled for the second year in a row due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We just couldn’t wait until 2022 to see our LGBTQ+ family and allies again," said Luke Olson, PrideFest producer and Milwaukee Pride vice president. "October is LGBTQ+ history month along with National Coming Out Day. What better moment to gather and reflect on the long journey that got us to this point – and of course, to celebrate."

PridetoberFest will be a scaled-back version of the June festival, using a smaller footprint on the Henry W. Maier Festival Park grounds compared to the last PrideFest in 2019.

The two-day event will activate multiple stages that engage a diverse lineup of entertainment with a particular focus on local acts, performers and shows. In addition, the festival will welcome popular local food trucks for guests to enjoy.

PridtoberFest will be held Friday, Oct. 8 from 3 p.m. to midnight and Saturday, Oct. 9 from noon to midnight.

Milwaukee Pride is working swiftly; tickets, entertainment lineups and additional event details will be available in late July or early August.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Milwaukee Pride on Facebook or visit pridefest.com.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.