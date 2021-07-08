Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee Pride announces 'PridetoberFest'

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Pride, Inc. – the parent organization of PrideFest –  announced Thursday, July 8 that it is officially hosting "PridetoberFest" at the Henry W. Maier Festival Park.

PrideFest, originally scheduled for early June, was canceled for the second year in a row due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We just couldn’t wait until 2022 to see our LGBTQ+ family and allies again," said Luke Olson, PrideFest producer and Milwaukee Pride vice president. "October is LGBTQ+ history month along with National Coming Out Day. What better moment to gather and reflect on the long journey that got us to this point – and of course, to celebrate."

PridetoberFest will be a scaled-back version of the June festival, using a smaller footprint on the Henry W. Maier Festival Park grounds compared to the last PrideFest in 2019. 

The two-day event will activate multiple stages that engage a diverse lineup of entertainment with a particular focus on local acts, performers and shows. In addition, the festival will welcome popular local food trucks for guests to enjoy. 

PridtoberFest will be held Friday, Oct. 8 from 3 p.m. to midnight and Saturday, Oct. 9 from noon to midnight.

Milwaukee Pride is working swiftly; tickets, entertainment lineups and additional event details will be available in late July or early August.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Milwaukee Pride on Facebook or visit pridefest.com.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

The Hop skips Fiserv Forum, Bucks in Finals: ‘Missed opportunity'

Thousands of fans will flood to Fiserv Forum Thursday night... but will they ride The Hop?

Milwaukee Art Museum fully reopens to public July 15
slideshow

Milwaukee Art Museum fully reopens to public July 15

The Milwaukee Art Museum is set to fully reopen to the public on Thursday, July 15 for the first time since March 2020.