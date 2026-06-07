Milwaukee Pride Parade brings thousands together in Walker's Point

The Brief Milwaukee's 22nd Pride Parade lit up Walker's Point on Sunday. Organizers said there were 160 participants this year, along with two grand marshals. Some familiar FOX6 News faces walked the parade route again this year.



Milwaukee's 22nd Pride Parade lit up Walker's Point on Sunday afternoon. It's one of the city's biggest and most colorful celebrations highlighting the LGBTQ+ community.

What they're saying:

Several thousand people cheered on the sidelines watching the dozens of floats. This year's theme was "Together We Are Pride."

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The organization's vice president said the goal of the parade is to bring the community, which can be divided at times, together. She said there were 160 participants this year, along with two grand marshals.

"It let's everyone be themselves. It shows the love," said Peaches Starks, who attended the parade. "Regardless, what your sexuality is, if you like it – I love it, continue to be happy and continue to live."

And if you made it to the parade, you may have noticed some familiar FOX6 News faces walking the route, handing out goodies and meeting people face to face.

PHOTO GALLERY: 2026 Pride Parade

Image 1 of 5 ▼ 2026 Pride Parade in Milwaukee