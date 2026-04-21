Daniel Bice, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reporter, dies at 62

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The Brief Daniel Bice, a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reporter and veteran political journalist, has died from complications of esophageal cancer. The news outlet wrote Bice died on Tuesday, April 21 – his 62nd birthday.



Daniel Bice, a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reporter and veteran political journalist, has died from complications of esophageal cancer, according to the news outlet.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel wrote that Bice died on Tuesday, April 21 – his 62nd birthday.

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"A veteran Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reporter, Bice broke national scoops and dug into local stories with same tenacity," the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel wrote on Facebook.

In announcing Bice's passing, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's report noted that he'd spent 33 years with the news outlet. His career in Wisconsin started in the Milwaukee Sentinel's Madison bureau.

Official statements

What they're saying:

FOX6 News received the following statements from public officials about Bice's passing. They are listed in the order that they were received.

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley:

"For more than 30 years, Dan Bice was a pillar of Wisconsin's political landscape. His commitment to nonpartisan, honest reporting set the standard for journalism by holding public figures accountable and informing generations of Wisconsinites. He was truly one of a kind, and his passing leaves a profound void in Milwaukee and across this state that cannot easily be filled. My deepest sympathies go out to Jessica, his family, and all who had the privilege of knowing and working alongside him."

Milwaukee Ald. Peter Burgelis:

Today, we mark the passing of Dan Bice, a one-of-a-kind journalist who never flinched, never coasted, and never let powerful people get comfortable.

For decades at the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, he asked the questions others wouldn’t, chased facts others missed, and held a bright, unrelenting light on public life in Wisconsin. You didn’t have to agree with him to respect him, but if he was calling, you knew it was time to get your facts straight.

His work made our institutions stronger, our politics sharper, and most importantly, our community more informed. That kind of fearless accountability doesn’t come around often, and is exactly what is needed now more than ever in today’s political hurricane.

I send my condolences to his loved ones. Let us always remember his fighting spirit as we push forward for our residents every day.

Milwaukee County Supervisor Felisia Martin:

"I am saddened by the passing of Dan Bice, truly. Dan has been a trusted, nonpartisan journalist for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel for more than 30 years. He had a remarkable ability to cut through untruths and hold public figures accountable, always working to ensure that the public had a clearer understanding of the people asking for their trust.

Dan’s voice will be deeply missed, especially during our political seasons. His commitment to truth and integrity strengthened our democracy, and his absence leaves a significant void in our community."