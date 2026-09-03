Milwaukee police seek critically missing 17-year-old girl
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MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding 17-year-old Zyterria McKinney Noblin.
Missing person description
What we know:
According to Milwaukee police, Zyterria was last seen going west near 26th and Port Sunlight Way at around 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 3.
She is described as 5'5" tall and 180 pounds.
Zyterria has braces and was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, a white t-shirt with "Just Do It" in red print, gray pants and cream-colored Nike shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 5 at 414-935-7251.
The Source: Information was sent to us by the Milwaukee Police Department.