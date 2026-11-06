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The Brief Milwaukee police are looking for a critically missing woman, 35-year-old Jessica Jackson. She was last seen at midnight on Friday, Nov. 6 near 46th and Hadley. She is driving a silver 2017 Toyota Yaris with Wisconsin Plates DBZGIRL.



Milwaukee police need your help in finding a critically missing woman, 35-year-old Jessica Jackson.

Missing person description

What To Know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, Jessica Jackson is a 35-year-old woman, Black, with a height of about 5 feet 8 inches and a weight of about 215 lbs. She has black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen around midnight on Friday, Nov. 6, near 46th and Hadley.

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She was last seen wearing a black bonnet and a long maxi dress with multicolored stripes. She is also wearing black glasses.

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Vehicle

What To Know:

Jessica is driving a silver 2017 Toyota Yaris with Wisconsin Plates: DBZGIRL.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 7 at 414-935-7272.