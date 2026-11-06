Milwaukee police seek critically missing woman
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police need your help in finding a critically missing woman, 35-year-old Jessica Jackson.
Missing person description
What To Know:
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, Jessica Jackson is a 35-year-old woman, Black, with a height of about 5 feet 8 inches and a weight of about 215 lbs. She has black hair and brown eyes.
She was last seen around midnight on Friday, Nov. 6, near 46th and Hadley.
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She was last seen wearing a black bonnet and a long maxi dress with multicolored stripes. She is also wearing black glasses.
Vehicle
What To Know:
Jessica is driving a silver 2017 Toyota Yaris with Wisconsin Plates: DBZGIRL.
MPD tips
What you can do:
Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 7 at 414-935-7272.
The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department sent FOX6 the information.