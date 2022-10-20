Milwaukee police pursuit involving stolen vehicle, 2 teens in custody

Two teenagers were taken into custody Thursday morning, Oct. 20 following a police pursuit involving a stolen vehicle.

The pursuit began around 1:20 a.m. after officers attempted to stop a vehicle for 2019 Hyundai reckless driving.

The pursuit lasted about five minutes – beginning in the area of 31st street and Capitol Drive and ending in the area of 37th Street and Silver Spring Drive.

A 15-year-old male driver and 16-year-old male passenger were taken into custody after a brief foot pursuit. There were no injuries to report. The 2019 Hyundai had been reported stolen.

No weapons were recovered. Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.