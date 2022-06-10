Milwaukee police pursuit, crash: 1 seriously injured, 3 arrested

Three teenagers were arrested Friday morning, June 10 following a police pursuit involving a stolen vehicle in Milwaukee. The pursuit ended in a crash.

It began around 1:50 a.m. in area of 51st and Capitol after officers observed a vehicle speeding and attempted to make a traffic stop. The driver refused to stop and a vehicle pursuit ensued.

The pursuit ended when the fleeing vehicle collided with another vehicle on the area of 51st and Locust Street.

The occupants of the vehicle fled on foot however, three were arrested. The vehicle was determined to be a stolen.

The driver of the suspect vehicle, a 15-year-old male, was transported to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries. The other two, 15-year-old female and a 17-year-old male, sustained non-fatal injuries.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the upcoming days.