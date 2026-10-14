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Milwaukee police presence near 48th and Hadley, officer injured: source

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FOX6 News Milwaukee
Crime and Public Safety
Published October 14, 2026 4:27 PM CDT
Published October 14, 2026 4:27 PM CDT
article

Scene near 48th and Hadley

MILWAUKEE - FOX6 crews are on scene of a large police presence near 48th and Hadley in Milwaukee on Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 14.

A police source told FOX6 that an officer was injured, but no other information was provided.

A vehicle is visible which appears to have crashed into a tree in front of a house.

The area is blocked off with police tape, and another area in a nearby alleyway is also blocked off with police tape.

This is a developing story. FOX6 is working to learn more from police.

The Source: FOX6 crews went to the scene. A police source also told FOX6 that an officer was hurt.

Crime and Public SafetyNewsMilwaukee