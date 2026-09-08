Milwaukee police officer shot near 37th and Wright

The Brief A Milwaukee police officer was shot and injured on Tuesday evening, Sept. 8. It happened in the area of 37th and Wright, and a large area was cordoned off. A police source says a homicide suspect shot the officer in the leg, and the officer returned fire, killing the suspect.



A Milwaukee police officer was shot on Tuesday evening, Sept. 8.

Multiple sources tell FOX6 that the shooting happened near 37th and Wright.

A police source told FOX6 that the officer was chasing a homicide suspect. The suspect got out of the car and shot at the officer. The officer was shot in the leg. The officer shot back and struck the suspect in the head, and the suspect is dead.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner did confirm to FOX6 that they were called to the scene.

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What we don't know:

FOX6 is working to learn more about the condition of the police officer, if anyone else was injured, and what led up to the shooting.

Milwaukee police say they will host a media briefing on the critical incident at 9 p.m.

This is a breaking news story, check back for updates.