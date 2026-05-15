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Milwaukee police chase, 5 teens arrested on northwest side

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Published  May 15, 2026 5:29pm CDT
Police Chases
FOX6 News Milwaukee
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Police chase ends on Appleton Avenue near I-41 on May 14, 2026.

The Brief

    • Milwaukee police arrested five teens after a chase on Thursday morning.
    • It started near 55th and Silver Spring, ending on Appleton Avenue near I-41.
    • MPD said the car was wanted in connection to an armed robbery.

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police arrested five teens after a chase across the city's north side on Thursday morning, May 14.

What we know:

It started just after 10 a.m. MPD said officers spotted a car wanted in connection to an armed robbery and tried to pull it over near 55th and Silver Spring, but the driver sped off.

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The chase ended roughly four miles away on Appleton Avenue near I-41. FOX6 News at the scene saw a car with visible front-end damage getting put on a tow truck.

The people inside got out and ran but were ultimately arrested. MPD identified them as two 17-year-old girls, a 16-year-old girl, a 16-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy. Charges against the five will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

What we don't know:

It's not clear which of the five teens was the driver or if any of the five were suspects in the armed robbery investigation.

Featured

Fond du Lac County police chase goes airborne; Milwaukee man charged
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Fond du Lac County police chase goes airborne; Milwaukee man charged

A Milwaukee man is charged in connection with a police chase that played out in Fond du Lac County. Near the end of the pursuit, the suspect's car was seen jumping over traffic before crashing.

The Source: Information in this post is from the Milwaukee Police Department.

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