Milwaukee police chase, 5 teens arrested on northwest side

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The Brief Milwaukee police arrested five teens after a chase on Thursday morning. It started near 55th and Silver Spring, ending on Appleton Avenue near I-41. MPD said the car was wanted in connection to an armed robbery.



Milwaukee police arrested five teens after a chase across the city's north side on Thursday morning, May 14.

What we know:

It started just after 10 a.m. MPD said officers spotted a car wanted in connection to an armed robbery and tried to pull it over near 55th and Silver Spring, but the driver sped off.

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The chase ended roughly four miles away on Appleton Avenue near I-41. FOX6 News at the scene saw a car with visible front-end damage getting put on a tow truck.

The people inside got out and ran but were ultimately arrested. MPD identified them as two 17-year-old girls, a 16-year-old girl, a 16-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy. Charges against the five will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

What we don't know:

It's not clear which of the five teens was the driver or if any of the five were suspects in the armed robbery investigation.

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