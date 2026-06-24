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The Brief Milwaukee police arrested a 17-year-old after a police chase and crash Tuesday. Police said the suspect fled in a stolen car and crashed at 76th and Brown Deer. Three people, including the driver of another car, were injured in the crash.



Milwaukee police arrested a 17-year-old driver who they said fled officers in a stolen car before crashing into another car on the city's far north side Tuesday, June 23.

What we know:

The chase started just after 5 p.m. Officers tried to stop a car for driving recklessly near 76th and Good Hope, but the driver took off. It ended a little more than two miles away at 76th and Brown Deer.

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FOX6 News found two damaged cars – one of which had rolled over – at the crash scene. Police said the fleeing driver crashed into another car at that intersection.

Officers took the driver, identified as a 17-year-old boy, into custody and then to a hospital for medical clearance. A 14-year-old passenger in the fleeing car was injured and taken to a hospital, and the 43-year-old driver of the car that was hit was treated at the scene.

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What we don't know:

It's not clear which car was involved in the chase. While the suspect's car was reported stolen, police did not say where it was stolen from. The extent of the injuries to the people involved was not specified.

What's next:

MPD said criminal charges against the 17-year-old will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.