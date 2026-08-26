Milwaukee police chase; squad crashes into SUV, 1 injured
MILWAUKEE - One person was injured when a Milwaukee police squad crashed into a vehicle during a chase on Wednesday, Aug. 26.
Chase and crash
What we know:
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, just after noon, MPD officers saw a vehicle driving recklessly near 36th and Stark and tried to pull the vehicle over.
The vehicle did not pull over and a chase ensued.
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The chase ended when the MPD squad vehicle crashed into an uninvolved SUV near Sherman and Custer. The suspect vehicle drove off.
A passenger of the SUV, a 23-year-old, was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. No one else was injured.
The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department sent FOX6 the information. FOX6 crews also arrived on scene as the scene was clearing.