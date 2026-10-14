Milwaukee police chase; officer attacked by suspect, seriously injured

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The Brief A Milwaukee police officer was seriously injured after a suspect beat him with his own firearm magazine. It started with a police chase that ended when the suspect vehicle crashed near 48th and Hadley. During an arrest attempt, the suspect then grabbed an officer's firearm magazine and struck him several times with it.



A police chase in Milwaukee on Wednesday, Oct. 14, ended in a crash near 48th and Hadley. While an officer was trying to arrest one of the suspects, that suspect grabbed the officer's firearm magazine and beat the officer several times with it, causing serious injuries.

Chase and crash

What To Know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 1:47 p.m., officers tried to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle for reckless driving near 58th and Hadley. The driver refused to pull over and a pursuit ensued.

The pursuit ended near 48th and Hadley when the suspect vehicle crashed into a tree.

Following the crash, the people in the vehicle got out and ran away. The passenger, a 19-year-old man, was arrested following a brief foot pursuit.

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Officer attacked

What To Know:

The driver, a 22-year-old man, also ran away.

A Milwaukee police officer tried to arrest the driver, but the driver then tried to disarm the officer. When that didn't work, he took the officer’s firearm magazine from a pouch on the officer’s vest and struck the officer several times with it, causing substantial injuries.

More officers arrived and helped in arresting the driver.

The injured officer, a 32-year-old man with more than four years of service, was taken to a local hospital for treatment of serious, but non-fatal injuries. He has since been released from the hospital and is recovering at home.

Multiple firearms and suspected narcotics were recovered from the suspect vehicle.

What's next:

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.