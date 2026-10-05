Milwaukee police chase involving stolen vehicle, MPD squad hit

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The Brief Milwaukee police were involved in a vehicle pursuit on Monday, Oct. 5. Police initiated a pursuit around 2 a.m. near Sherman and Capitol after a reckless driver refused to pull over. Driving with no headlights on, the suspect slammed into a marked Milwaukee police car near 32nd and Lisbon.



A 20-year-old man was taken into custody following a police chase in Milwaukee on Monday, Oct. 5. A Milwaukee Police Department squad was damaged during the incident.

Police chase

The Details:

Milwaukee police say officers attempted to pull over a reckless driver near Sherman and Capitol around 2 a.m., but the driver sped away, sparking a chase. Police called off the pursuit after losing sight of the suspect vehicle.

Operating without headlights, the suspect vehicle collided with a marked Milwaukee police vehicle at 32nd Street and Lisbon Avenue. The 20-year-old driver was arrested.

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The driver was taken to a local hospital for treatment, while an unknown passenger fled the vehicle on foot.

The 46-year-old Milwaukee police officer suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

A stolen firearm was located inside the suspect vehicle and the suspect vehicle was reported stolen out of Milwaukee.

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MPD tips

What you can do:

Milwaukee police are seeking the unknown passenger. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.