Milwaukee police chase ends in fatal crash; 1 dead, 2 in custody

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The Brief One person is dead, and two people were taken into custody following a police chase and crash in Milwaukee on Monday, Oct. 19. Police attempted to pull a vehicle over which fled, and the chase ended when the fleeing vehicle crashed into another vehicle. The passenger in the other vehicle died, while the driver was seriously injured. The two people in the fleeing vehicle were arrested and treated for injuries as well.



One person was killed, and two people were arrested following a police chase that ended in a crash in Milwaukee on Monday, Oct. 19.

Chase and crash

What To Know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 2:30 p.m. police officers tried to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle near 22nd and McKinley that was wanted in a narcotics investigation.

The vehicle drove off in a reckless manner and a chase began.

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Scene near 30th and Center

The chase ended when the suspect vehicle crashed into another vehicle near 30th and Center. The 40-year-old male driver and 36-year-old female passenger of the fleeing vehicle were taken into custody and received medical attention for non-fatal injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle was taken to a local hospital for treatment of serious injuries. The passenger of that vehicle was pronounced dead.

MPD investigation

What's next:

The investigation is ongoing and criminal charges will be reviewed by the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.