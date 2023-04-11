Milwaukee police chase ends near 8th and Burleigh

Expand / Collapse search

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police were involved in a pursuit early Tuesday morning, April 11.

FOX6 News caught video of the chase near Green Bay and Capitol. The vehicle was traveling down the wrong side of the road. 

The pursuit ended when the fleeing driver lost control of the vehicle at 8th and Burleigh. The suspects fled on foot. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 