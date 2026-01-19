Milwaukee police chase ends with crash into porch, driver arrested

article

The Brief A Milwaukee man has been criminally charged in connection to a police chase that ended in a crash into the porch of a house. 26-year-old Leonel Saavedra faces three felonies for the Jan. 13 incident. After the crash, police say they also found meth in the vehicle.



A man was charged with multiple felonies after prosecutors say he led police on a chase that ended in a crash into the front porch of a Milwaukee home.

Following the crash, police found methamphetamine in the vehicle.

26-year-old Leonel Saavedra has been charged with the following:

Operator Fleeing/Eluding Officer—Causing Bodily Harm or Property Damage

1st-Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety

Possession of Methamphetamine

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Chase and crash

What we know:

According to the criminal complaint, on Tuesday, Jan. 13, Milwaukee police officers saw a vehicle near 13th and Lincoln pass another vehicle in the bike lane. The officers turned on their lights and sirens in an attempt to pull the vehicle over.

The vehicle, a Ford Explorer, sped away and a chase ensued. The Explorer reached speeds of 50 mph in a 25 mph zone and ran four stop signs and four red lights. At one point, the Explorer drove onto the sidewalk and sideswiped a parked vehicle. The Explorer nearly hit two people on the sidewalk. The Explorer then made a U-turn and nearly hit one of those people again.

The complaint goes on to say that the Explorer continued to speed away from police until the driver lost control and crashed into the porch of a home near Layton and Mitchell.

The driver, identified as the defendant, Leonel Saavedra, immediately got out of the vehicle and said he messed up and had no reason to flee from police. He was arrested. The pursuit lasted about 2.7 miles.

Officers found a baggie in the vehicle with white crystal-like substances in it. It tested positive for methamphetamine and weighed 3.26 grams, per the complaint.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Court proceedings

What we know:

Saavedra had his initial appearance in Milwaukee County Circuit Court on Saturday, Jan. 17. Cash bond was set at $15,000.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 26.