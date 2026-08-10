Milwaukee police chase ends in crash; 1 injured, 1 in custody
MILWAUKEE - A police chase in Milwaukee ended in a crash on Monday evening, Aug. 10, with one person in custody and another person in the hospital.
Chase and crash
What we know:
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, just after 5:30 p.m., MPD officers saw a vehicle driving recklessly near 60th and Hampton and tried to pull the vehicle over.
The driver did not stop and a chase ensued. The chase ended near 76th and Ruby after the driver ran a stop sign and crashed into another vehicle.
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The driver of the suspect vehicle, a 25-year-old man, got out and ran away but was quickly arrested.
The driver of the second vehicle, a 79-year-old, was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.
What's next:
Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office for review.
The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department sent FOX6 the information. FOX6 crews also went to the scene of the crash.