Milwaukee police chase ends in crash; 1 injured, 1 in custody

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The Brief One person was arrested after a police chase ended in a crash in Milwaukee on Monday evening. Police say the driver was driving recklessly, fled an attempted traffic stop, and then crashed into another vehicle. The driver of the fleeing vehicle was arrested and the driver of the other vehicle was taken to the hospital.



A police chase in Milwaukee ended in a crash on Monday evening, Aug. 10, with one person in custody and another person in the hospital.

Chase and crash

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, just after 5:30 p.m., MPD officers saw a vehicle driving recklessly near 60th and Hampton and tried to pull the vehicle over.

The driver did not stop and a chase ensued. The chase ended near 76th and Ruby after the driver ran a stop sign and crashed into another vehicle.

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The driver of the suspect vehicle, a 25-year-old man, got out and ran away but was quickly arrested.

The driver of the second vehicle, a 79-year-old, was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

What's next:

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office for review.