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Milwaukee police chase ends in crash; 1 injured, 1 in custody

By
Police Chases
Published August 10, 2026 8:55 PM CDT
Published August 10, 2026 8:55 PM CDT
article

Scene near 76th and Ruby

The Brief

    • One person was arrested after a police chase ended in a crash in Milwaukee on Monday evening.
    • Police say the driver was driving recklessly, fled an attempted traffic stop, and then crashed into another vehicle.
    • The driver of the fleeing vehicle was arrested and the driver of the other vehicle was taken to the hospital.

MILWAUKEE - A police chase in Milwaukee ended in a crash on Monday evening, Aug. 10, with one person in custody and another person in the hospital.

Chase and crash

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, just after 5:30 p.m., MPD officers saw a vehicle driving recklessly near 60th and Hampton and tried to pull the vehicle over.

The driver did not stop and a chase ensued. The chase ended near 76th and Ruby after the driver ran a stop sign and crashed into another vehicle.

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The driver of the suspect vehicle, a 25-year-old man, got out and ran away but was quickly arrested.

The driver of the second vehicle, a 79-year-old, was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

What's next:

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office for review.

The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department sent FOX6 the information. FOX6 crews also went to the scene of the crash.

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