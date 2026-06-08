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Milwaukee police chase, crash; vehicle wanted in bank robbery

By
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Police Chases
Published June 8, 2026 7:17 PM CDT
Published June 8, 2026 7:17 PM CDT
Milwaukee police pursuit, crash near Howell and Chase
Milwaukee police pursuit, crash near Howell and Chase

Milwaukee police pursuit, crash near Howell and Chase

Security footage shows the end of a police chase in Milwaukee on Monday, June 8, with two people being arrested shortly thereafter. Video credit: AM Auto Sales

The Brief

    • A police chase in Milwaukee on Monday ended in a crash with two people getting arrested.
    • Officers saw a vehicle wanted in connection to a bank robbery from Friday and tried to pull the vehicle over, but the driver refused.
    • The chase ended in a crash near Howell and Chase, and the driver and a passenger were arrested.

MILWAUKEE - A vehicle wanted in connection to a bank robbery led Milwaukee police on a chase on Monday, June 8, which ended in a crash and two arrests.

Chase and crash

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 3:25 p.m. MPD officers saw a vehicle near 26th and Lincoln that was wanted in connection to a bank robbery that happened back on Friday, June 5.

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Scene at Howell and Chase. Photo credit: Alyson Haney

Officers tried to stop the vehicle; however, the driver refused and a chase started. It ended when the driver lost control and crashed into a pole near Howell and Chase.

The driver, a 43-year-old man, was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries and arrested. The passenger, a 40-year-old woman, was also taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries and arrested.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department sent FOX6 the information. FOX6 also went to the scene of the crash and received video of the chase.

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