Milwaukee police chase, crash; vehicle wanted in bank robbery

The Brief A police chase in Milwaukee on Monday ended in a crash with two people getting arrested. Officers saw a vehicle wanted in connection to a bank robbery from Friday and tried to pull the vehicle over, but the driver refused. The chase ended in a crash near Howell and Chase, and the driver and a passenger were arrested.



A vehicle wanted in connection to a bank robbery led Milwaukee police on a chase on Monday, June 8, which ended in a crash and two arrests.

Chase and crash

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 3:25 p.m. MPD officers saw a vehicle near 26th and Lincoln that was wanted in connection to a bank robbery that happened back on Friday, June 5.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Scene at Howell and Chase. Photo credit: Alyson Haney

Officers tried to stop the vehicle; however, the driver refused and a chase started. It ended when the driver lost control and crashed into a pole near Howell and Chase.

The driver, a 43-year-old man, was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries and arrested. The passenger, a 40-year-old woman, was also taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries and arrested.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.