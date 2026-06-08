Milwaukee police chase, crash; vehicle wanted in bank robbery
MILWAUKEE - A vehicle wanted in connection to a bank robbery led Milwaukee police on a chase on Monday, June 8, which ended in a crash and two arrests.
Chase and crash
What we know:
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 3:25 p.m. MPD officers saw a vehicle near 26th and Lincoln that was wanted in connection to a bank robbery that happened back on Friday, June 5.
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Scene at Howell and Chase. Photo credit: Alyson Haney
Officers tried to stop the vehicle; however, the driver refused and a chase started. It ended when the driver lost control and crashed into a pole near Howell and Chase.
The driver, a 43-year-old man, was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries and arrested. The passenger, a 40-year-old woman, was also taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries and arrested.
Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.
The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department sent FOX6 the information. FOX6 also went to the scene of the crash and received video of the chase.