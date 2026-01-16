Milwaukee police chase, driver crashes into downtown building
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee police chase into downtown Milwaukee ended when the driver crashed into another vehicle, a fire hydrant and a building on Thursday night.
What they're saying:
It started around 8:20 p.m. MPD said officers tried to stop a vehicle for reckless driving near 10th and Washington on the city's south side, but the driver took off.
The chase made its way into downtown, where the fleeing driver ran a red light and crashed into another vehicle near Milwaukee and Wells. The suspect vehicle kept going and hit a fire hydrant and then a building near Jefferson and Wells.
Police said the driver, identified as a 33-year-old man, was taken to a hospital and arrested. A 52-year-old passenger who was in the suspect's vehicle was also taken to a hospital.
Police chase ends with crash near Jefferson and Wells
A 23-year-old in the vehicle that was hit was hospitalized with serious injuries, police said, and a 1-year-old passenger in that vehicle was also taken to the hospital.
What's next:
Criminal charges against that driver will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.
The Source: FOX6 News went to the crash scene and requested information from the Milwaukee Police Department.