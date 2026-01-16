Milwaukee police chase, driver crashes into downtown building

article

The Brief Milwaukee police arrested a driver after a pursuit into downtown Thursday. The chase ended after the suspect hit a vehicle, fire hydrant and building. The driver and three other people, including a 1-year-old child, were injured.



A Milwaukee police chase into downtown Milwaukee ended when the driver crashed into another vehicle, a fire hydrant and a building on Thursday night.

What they're saying:

It started around 8:20 p.m. MPD said officers tried to stop a vehicle for reckless driving near 10th and Washington on the city's south side, but the driver took off.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

The chase made its way into downtown, where the fleeing driver ran a red light and crashed into another vehicle near Milwaukee and Wells. The suspect vehicle kept going and hit a fire hydrant and then a building near Jefferson and Wells.

Police said the driver, identified as a 33-year-old man, was taken to a hospital and arrested. A 52-year-old passenger who was in the suspect's vehicle was also taken to a hospital.

Police chase ends with crash near Jefferson and Wells

A 23-year-old in the vehicle that was hit was hospitalized with serious injuries, police said, and a 1-year-old passenger in that vehicle was also taken to the hospital.

What's next:

Criminal charges against that driver will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.