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The Brief A Milwaukee police chase ended with a crash and the suspect in custody. The crash happened at Lovers Lane and Silver Spring on Saturday afternoon. FOX6 News found multiple damaged vehicles at the scene, including an MCTS bus.



A Milwaukee police chase ended with a crash involving a Milwaukee County Transit System bus on the city's northwest side Saturday afternoon, April 24.

What we know:

According to MPD, officers were chasing a suspect who was wanted for a "violent felony." The chase ended when the suspect crashed at Lovers Lane and Silver Spring at around 12:45 p.m.

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Police took the suspect into custody. FOX6 News found multiple vehicles, including the MCTS bus, with visible damage at the crash scene.

The Milwaukee Fire Department said it transported one person to a hospital, and private ambulances were also requested. It's not clear how many people may have been injured or the extent of the injuries.

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