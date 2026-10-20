The Brief Milwaukee police arrested five people after a chase ended near 76th and Villard on Monday night. MPD said the vehicle was suspected of being involved in an "armed robbery/shots fired" incident. Two officers were injured and taken to a hospital.



Milwaukee police arrested five people after a chase across the city's north side Monday night, Oct. 19. Two officers were injured.

Police chase

What we know:

Police spotted a vehicle, suspected of being involved in an "armed robbery/shots fired" incident, near Teutonia and Mill at around 7:45 p.m. When officers tried to pull the vehicle over, the driver took off.

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The chase ended roughly four miles away near 76th and Villard. Five people got out and ran, but they were taken into custody after officers ran after them. Four guns were recovered.

Scene near 76th and Villard

Police identified the driver as a 23-year-old woman, and the passengers as two 21-year-old men, a 20-year-old man and an 18-year-old man.

Two police officers were injured while running after and arresting the suspects and taken to a hospital. They were identified as a 47-year-old with 19 years of service and a 27-year-old with three years of service.

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What we don't know:

Police did not say where or when the "armed robbery/shots fired" incident took place, or whether any of the five people arrested after the chase were suspects in that incident. The officers' injuries were not specified.

What's next:

The investigation remains active and ongoing, police said. Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.