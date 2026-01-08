Milwaukee police chase, 15-year-old driver arrested

article

Milwaukee police arrested a 15-year-old boy after a pursuit on Wednesday. It started near 33rd and Locust and ended near 29th and Roosevelt. MPD said the vehicle was wanted in an armed robbery.



Milwaukee police arrested a 15-year-old boy after a pursuit across the city's north side Wednesday night.

What they're saying:

The chase started around 9:20 p.m. MPD said officers saw a vehicle that was wanted in an armed robbery and tried to stop it near 33rd and Locust, but the driver took off.

The chase ended roughly two miles away near 29th and Roosevelt, where the driver got out and ran. MPD said the suspect's vehicle continued to roll and collided with another vehicle. Officers ultimately caught the 15-year-old and took him into custody.

What's next:

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

FOX6 News requested information from the Milwaukee Police Department.




