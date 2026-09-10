Milwaukee police chase; 2 arrested, suspected narcotics recovered

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The Brief A police chase in Milwaukee on Wednesday, Sept. 9, ended with two people being taken into custody. Suspected narcotics were recovered from the vehicle. Charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.



Two people were taken into custody on Wednesday, Sept. 9, following a police chase in Milwaukee.

Police chase

What we know:

The Milwaukee Police Department stated that the pursuit began at approximately 2:30 p.m. near 46th and Dean after officers tried to stop a recklessly driven vehicle linked to a "subject with weapon" complaint.

The driver refused to stop, sparking a vehicle pursuit that ended when the vehicle pulled into a parking lot near Dean Road and Meadowside Court.

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Both occupants—a 29-year-old driver and a 35-year-old passenger—fled on foot before being taken into custody. Suspected narcotics were recovered from the vehicle.

What's next:

Charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.