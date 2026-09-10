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Milwaukee police chase; 2 arrested, suspected narcotics recovered

By
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Crime and Public Safety
Published September 10, 2026 10:35 AM CDT
Published September 10, 2026 10:35 AM CDT
article

Milwaukee Police Department (MPD)

The Brief

    • A police chase in Milwaukee on Wednesday, Sept. 9, ended with two people being taken into custody.
    • Suspected narcotics were recovered from the vehicle.
    • Charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

MILWAUKEE - Two people were taken into custody on Wednesday, Sept. 9, following a police chase in Milwaukee. 

Police chase

What we know:

The Milwaukee Police Department stated that the pursuit began at approximately 2:30 p.m. near 46th and Dean after officers tried to stop a recklessly driven vehicle linked to a "subject with weapon" complaint.

The driver refused to stop, sparking a vehicle pursuit that ended when the vehicle pulled into a parking lot near Dean Road and Meadowside Court.

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Both occupants—a 29-year-old driver and a 35-year-old passenger—fled on foot before being taken into custody. Suspected narcotics were recovered from the vehicle. 

What's next:

Charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department. 

Crime and Public SafetyMilwaukeeNews