Milwaukee police chase with child in vehicle, man sentenced

The Brief A Milwaukee man has been sentenced to prison for a 2025 police chase. During the chase, prosecutors said he drove into oncoming traffic at times. Court records show the chase happened months after he was released from prison for a different police chase.



A Milwaukee man who led police on a chase, months after he was released from prison for an earlier pursuit, has been sentenced to prison again.

Prison sentence

In court:

The Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office charged Kyle Taylor, 39, with four felonies. Court records show Taylor avoided trial after he pleaded guilty to fleeing police and second-degree recklessly endangering safety, and no contest to a gun possession felony, in August. A child neglect charge was dismissed.

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Milwaukee County Judge Owen Piotrowski sentenced Taylor to nine years in prison and eight years of extended supervision. The court also ordered that Taylor's driving privileges be revoked for six months.

Kyle Taylor

The backstory:

The pursuit happened in December 2025. Milwaukee police officers were on patrol near 12th and Scott when court filings said they saw "known narcotics users" next to a white Lincoln SUV. The Lincoln also did not have a front license plate or bumper.

When the officers tried to conduct a traffic stop, a criminal complaint said the driver, Taylor, sped away at roughly 50 mph in the 25 mph zone. That sparked a chase on the city's south side.

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Prosecutors said Taylor reached speeds greater than 70 mph, running multiple stop signs and red lights, and at times drove into oncoming traffic. The chase ended when the Lincoln crashed into a snow bank and tree branches.

Officers then arrested Taylor. The complaint said there were two other people in the SUV, including a 3-year-old child. A gun was found inside the vehicle.

Dig deeper:

Court records show Taylor was previously accused of fleeing police in January 2024 and convicted in September 2024. He was then sentenced to 15 months in prison with partial credit for time served. Wisconsin Department of Corrections records show he was released from prison on extended supervision in June 2025.